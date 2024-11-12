American Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 27,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,365.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 43,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $131.23. 658,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

