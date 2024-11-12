American Environmental Partners (AEPT) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Environmental Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A American Environmental Partners Competitors -88.83% -385.61% -2.71%

Risk and Volatility

American Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Environmental Partners’ rivals have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Environmental Partners $23.81 million N/A -0.06 American Environmental Partners Competitors $3.90 billion $14.27 million 9.04

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Environmental Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Environmental Partners. American Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About American Environmental Partners

(Get Free Report)

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for American Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.