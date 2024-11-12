American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AHR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,000. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $27.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.