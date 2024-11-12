Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 40.5 %

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,195,000 shares in the company, valued at $967,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 469,683 shares of company stock valued at $425,318. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

