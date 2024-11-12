Analysts Offer Predictions for OTCMKTS:CNSWF FY2024 Earnings

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Software in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $75.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $77.91. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $79.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at $23.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $96.90 EPS.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 78.00%.
Constellation Software Stock Up 1.7 %
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
