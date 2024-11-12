Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.11 and last traded at $56.17, with a volume of 1896322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

