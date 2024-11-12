ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.900-5.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.90-5.05 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 324,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 0.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97.

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

