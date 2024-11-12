Apollon Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,321 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

