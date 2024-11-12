Apollon Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $162.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $123.35 and a 1 year high of $163.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.02 and a 200-day moving average of $150.97.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

