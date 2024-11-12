Apollon Financial LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
CIBR opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Lam Research Fueled by Unyielding AI Demand Growth
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Generac: 5 Reasons to Buy This Stock Before Year’s End
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Top 2 CRM Stocks Positioned to Surge Higher With AI in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.