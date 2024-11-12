Apollon Financial LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.