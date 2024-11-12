Apollon Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

VDC opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $182.12 and a 12 month high of $222.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.70 and a 200 day moving average of $210.37.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

