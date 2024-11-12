Apollon Financial LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Apollon Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 0.9% of Apollon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after buying an additional 307,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $621.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $584.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $441.29 and a one year high of $626.45.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

