Apollon Financial LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Apollon Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 495,944 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,967,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 112,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 680,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after buying an additional 94,152 shares during the period.

HDV stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average of $113.50.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

