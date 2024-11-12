Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 327,850 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,850 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $66.75.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

