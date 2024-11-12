Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 15.8% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $280.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $216.26 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

