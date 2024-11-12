Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $17.70 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,701,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

