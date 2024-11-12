AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Update

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the October 15th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,014,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AppSwarm Price Performance

Shares of AppSwarm stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 3,163,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,593,496. AppSwarm has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

AppSwarm Company Profile

App Swarm, Inc, an application incubation company, engages in acquiring and marketing applications for various forms of mobile devices. The company enters into stock purchase agreement or royalty arrangement with application developers for their applications; and markets those applications by utilizing various forms of social marketing and traditional marketing, as well as through agreements with application stores.

