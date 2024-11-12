APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 102,900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APTY traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 6,914,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,323. APT Systems has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc, a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

