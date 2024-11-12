APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 102,900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APT Systems Stock Down 25.0 %

APTY traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 6,914,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,323. APT Systems has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc, a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

