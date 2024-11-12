Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3,013.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,254 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. 697,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,104. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

