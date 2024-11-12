Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,844 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 39,583 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.