Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,205 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 203,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 64,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,161,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. 95,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,704. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.