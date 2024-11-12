Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 400,786 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,786 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after buying an additional 851,195 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,385,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,892,000 after purchasing an additional 503,858 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,891,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,197,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. 141,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,892. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

