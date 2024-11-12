Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.05 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $20,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 7.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,615.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total transaction of $115,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,615.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total transaction of $1,197,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,117,555.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,144 shares of company stock worth $3,002,419 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $560.28. 6,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $523.33 and a 12 month high of $654.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $581.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

