Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $2,849,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.50. 275,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.62 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

