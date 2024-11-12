Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 105.45% and a negative net margin of 57.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of APYX traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APYX shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Apyx Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apyx Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

