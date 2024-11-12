Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.910-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.
Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.
