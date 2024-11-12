Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises 2.0% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.43 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GSBD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

