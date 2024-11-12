Arcus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 7.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $139.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

