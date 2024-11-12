Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.95.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM
Institutional Trading of ARM
ARM Price Performance
Shares of ARM stock opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.88. ARM has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $188.75.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARM will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
About ARM
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARM
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.