Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ARM by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,790,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ARM by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth about $33,207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth about $16,611,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.88. ARM has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARM will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

