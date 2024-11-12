Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $56.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.92.
ARVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.96. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
