Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Trading 4.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AKG)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 218,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.
Asanko Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 15.45 and a quick ratio of 15.30.
Asanko Gold Company Profile
Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.
