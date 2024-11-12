Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,919 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

