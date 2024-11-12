Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $155.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

