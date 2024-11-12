Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.69 and a 52 week high of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day moving average of $112.02.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
