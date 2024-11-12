Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $156,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

