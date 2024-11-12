Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

