Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $172.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.53 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

