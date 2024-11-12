Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 197,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,230,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.