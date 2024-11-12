Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $621.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $441.29 and a 52-week high of $626.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $584.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

