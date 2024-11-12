Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $615,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.33 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

