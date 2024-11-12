Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.