Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,921,000 after buying an additional 176,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after buying an additional 84,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.