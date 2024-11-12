AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 642.2% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

