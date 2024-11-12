Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 237,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.