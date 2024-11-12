Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,150,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after buying an additional 120,716 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,099,000 after buying an additional 184,847 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Clorox Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $165.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day moving average is $146.83. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

