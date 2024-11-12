Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

