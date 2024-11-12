Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after buying an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,004,000 after buying an additional 1,737,364 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,826,000 after buying an additional 659,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,216,000.

VMBS opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $47.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

