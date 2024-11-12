Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SYK opened at $378.86 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $276.60 and a 12 month high of $381.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.46 and a 200-day moving average of $345.77. The company has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

