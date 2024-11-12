Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AYR

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

About Ayr Wellness

In other Ayr Wellness news, insider Millstreet Credit Fund LP bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$568,463.40. In other Ayr Wellness news, Senior Officer Jr. Mendola Robert James sold 19,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total transaction of C$54,039.66. Also, insider Millstreet Credit Fund LP purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$568,463.40.

(Get Free Report)

Aircastle Ltd. engages in the lease, finance, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment. It employs a balanced approach to investment and capitalization. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.