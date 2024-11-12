Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $284.48 Million Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,318 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $284,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $152.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.